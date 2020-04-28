UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Stocks Up 1.5% On Hopes Of US Economic Reopening, Recovery

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes rose as much as 1.5 percent on Monday, boosted by moves in nearly a quarter of US states to reopen parts of their economy shuttered by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 1.5 percent at 24,134.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, also gained 1.5 percent to settle at 2,877.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1 percent to finish at 8,730.

"Stocks are rising on optimism that coronavirus-related restrictions will be eased in the United States and around the world," Ed Moya, senior markets analyst at the New York-based trading platform OANDA, said. "Financial markets are off to a good start this week as economic activity could start to come back and as investors continue to remain optimistic that scientists will find a potential treatment for COVID-19.

"

New York, the US epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, is officially in lockdown mode until May 15. However, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday state officials were already appraising plans to reopen parts of the state's economy, following at least a dozen of the 50 US states moving in similar direction.

In other parts of the world, China, the first major casualty of the pandemic, resumed business last week in the city of Wuhan - the original epicenter of the viral outbreak - that was shut for nearly two months. Italy, next in line after China, is also looking to reopen its economy after an apparent peak in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

