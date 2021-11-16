UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Struggles To Rebound After Inflation Scare Snaps 6-Week Rally

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

Wall Street Struggles to Rebound After Inflation Scare Snaps 6-Week Rally

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US stocks struggled to regain their footing on Monday as inflation fears continued to weigh on Wall Street after the end of a multi-week rally last week.

The three major US equity indexes - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite - all closed barely changed as worries about a faster-than-anticipated rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool price pressures faced-off with positive vibes from a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal signed by President Joe Biden.

"The US economy is a story of two economies that have an overall strong growth outlook for the next year," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.  "Broad-based price increases are hurting several Americans. At some point, the Fed will have to tighten financial conditions and that has some investors hesitating remaining full tilt with stocks."

The Dow, a blue-chip index which groups mostly industrial stocks, finished down 13 points, or 0.

04%, at 36,087. The index closed 0.6% down last week after a five-week rally that delivered a net gain of almost 6%.

The S&P 500, which represents the top 500 US stocks, settled flat at 4,683 points. The index fell 0.3% last week after a 5-week run that boosted it by 8%.

Nasdaq Composite, which groups Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, finished down 7 points, or 0.04%, at 15,854.  The tech-laced index fell 0.7% last week, after a five-week rally that sent it up almost 10%.

Stocks fell last week after the Labor Department reported that the US Consumer Price Index, which represents a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% during the year to October. It was the fastest growth of the so-called CPI since November 1990, an acceleration driven mostly by pump prices of fuel running at seven-year highs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook Price October November Stocks Apple All From Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

3 hours ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

3 hours ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

4 hours ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.