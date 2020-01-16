Wall Street Top 3 Indexes Close Up After Record Highs on US-China Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) All three of Wall Street's major stock indexes roared to record highs before closing up as investors and traders reacted to the long-due signing of a trade deal that commits China to buying $200 billion of US goods over the next two years.

The S&P500, the top barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 0.2 percent at 3,289 on Wednesday. It hit a record high of 3,299 earlier after US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the Phase One trade deal, which also commits China to grant greater protection to US intellectual property and not devalue the Yuan without substantive reason.

The S&P500 rose 30 percent last year for its best advance since 2013, and is up 1.8 percent this year.

Wall Street's Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes also hit all-time highs and closed in the positive despite Trump reaffirming that the United States will not remove tariffs it had imposed on Chinese imports.

The Phase One agreement comes after two years of wrangling and numerous halts in discussions, during which both sides piled hundreds of billions of Dollars of tit-for-tat tariffs on each other.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq closed up 0.1 percent at 9,259 after a record high of 9,299 earlier. The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36 percent for the index's best performance in six years. For this year, the Nasdaq is up 3 percent.

The Dow, Wall Street's broadest equities barometer, closed up 0.3 percent at 29,030 after a record high at 29,128. The Dow gained 23 percent in 2019 for its best performance in two years. It is up 1.6 percent for 2020.