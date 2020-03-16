Wall Street Trading Automatically Halted After Dow Plunges Near 10%

Trading in US stocks was automatically halted for a mandatory 15 minutes on Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite indexes tumbled on their open over fears of a looming recession

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Trading in US stocks was automatically halted for a mandatory 15 minutes on Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite indexes tumbled on their open over fears of a looming recession.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, lost 2,250 points, or almost 10 percent, to halt trading at 20,935. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 6.1 percent to 7,393. The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, remained suspended at Friday's level of 2,711 points.