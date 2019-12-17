Wall Street treads water as Boeing weighs on the Dow

(@imziishan)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street's main stock indexes on Tuesday were mixed at the open, a day after setting fresh all-time highs on the back of a truce in the US-China trade war.

Boeing shares also weighed on the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average following the company's decision late Monday to halt production of a top-selling jet that has been grounded worldwide.

About 20 minutes into the day's trading session, the Dow and broader S&P 500 were both up less than 0.1 percent at 28,259.39 and 3,192.89 respectively.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1 percent at 8,806.59.

US and Chinese officials on Friday announced a partial trade deal, involving the cancelation of some tariffs.

While detail remain scant, the mini-deal at least confirmed to markets that the world's top two economies are no longer on the war-path.

"With investors seemingly placated by the US-China trade situation, attention has lingered on corporate news and economic data as the market extends its bullish bias," according to Briefing.com.

Investors also got a fresh batch of good economic data. The Federal Reserve reported an unexpectedly strong jump in industrial production following the end of the nationwide strike and General Motors.

Meanwhile, permits for new home construction hit a 12-and-a-half-year high, further evidence that the housing sector has become a bright spot in the US economy.

Shares in Boeing fell one percent as the company's 737 MAX crisis escalates.