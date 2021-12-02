UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Tumbles In December Debut After First US Case Of Omicron Variant Reported

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:31 AM

Wall Street Tumbles in December Debut After First US Case of Omicron Variant Reported

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Wall Street made its December debut on an ominous note after the first US reported case of the novel coronavirus Omicron variant led stocks to close down more than 1% for a second day in a row.

"We've seen this movie before and Wall Street will likely remain COVID-19 variant headline driven until a clear assessment over this wave can be made," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said on Wednesady.

Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average, which consists largely of industrial and leisure stocks that performed badly during most of the near two-year long pandemic, closed down 1.3%, extending the previous session's drop of 1.9%.

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 US stocks, finished down 1.2%, adding to its near 2% decline on Tuesday.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which shone during most of the pandemic due to the relative outperformance of Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, did worse than the Dow and S&P500 on Wednesday. Nasdaq lost 1.8%, compounding the previous session's drop of 1.6%.

Notwithstanding Wednesday's declines, US stock indexes are still up substantially for the year. The Dow shows an 11% gain for all of 2021, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 20% and 18%, respectively.

The first US individual infected with the Omicron variant was a California resident who had traveled home from South Africa on November 22, Dr. Anthony Fauci told a news conference. The person was fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms and is self-quarantining, Fauci said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Film And Movies Facebook South Africa November December Stocks Apple All From Top Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.