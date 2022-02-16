Wall Street Up 1st Time in 4 Days in Relief Rally Over Improving Russia-Ukraine Situation

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Wall Street rose for the first time in four days, joining equity markets across the world in a relief rally that came on the back of a winding down in Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The three major US stock indices - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - rose between 1.2% and 2.5%. They lost between 3% and 5% over the past three sessions as global stock markets plunged on fears of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"US stocks rallied on optimism that it doesn't seem like Russia will invade Ukraine this week," Ed Moya of the online trading platform OANDA said.

The United States and its allied have accused Russia of troop build-up near the border with Ukraine in assuming a posture for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country and said NATO's plans to further expand eastward, including in Ukraine, posed a direct threat to its national security.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia pulled back a significant portion of its troops from the border with Ukraine and the United States said it is ready to pursue diplomacy on the road ahead.

Tuesday's rebound on Wall Street also came on the back of a higher reading for the US Producer price Index that increased more than expected in January.

The data suggested that US inflation, already expanding at its fastest pace in 40 years, was set to worsen and that the Federal Reserve might respond with a more aggressive interest rate hike in March than anticipated.

Fears of the number and magnitude of interest rate hikes have kept US stocks mostly in the red since the year began, although Tuesday's rebound also suggested that investors might slowly be coming to terms with such worries.

At the close, the mostly industrial stocks-based Dow Jones index was up 1.2% for the day and down 3.7% for the year.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, rose 1.6% for the day while shedding 6.2% for the year.

Nasdaq, made of highly-valued tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq and Google, led gains, with a 2.5% bump up while remaining down 9.6% for 2022.