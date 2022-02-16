UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Up 1st Time In 4 Days In Relief Rally Over Improving Russia-Ukraine Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Wall Street Up 1st Time in 4 Days in Relief Rally Over Improving Russia-Ukraine Situation

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Wall Street rose for the first time in four days, joining equity markets across the world in a relief rally that came on the back of a winding down in Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The three major US stock indices - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - rose between 1.2% and 2.5%. They lost between 3% and 5% over the past three sessions as global stock markets plunged on fears of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"US stocks rallied on optimism that it doesn't seem like Russia will invade Ukraine this week," Ed Moya of the online trading platform OANDA said.

The United States and its allied have accused Russia of troop build-up near the border with Ukraine in assuming a posture for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country and said NATO's plans to further expand eastward, including in Ukraine, posed a direct threat to its national security.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia pulled back a significant portion of its troops from the border with Ukraine and the United States said it is ready to pursue diplomacy on the road ahead.

Tuesday's rebound on Wall Street also came on the back of a higher reading for the US Producer price Index that increased more than expected in January.

The data suggested that US inflation, already expanding at its fastest pace in 40 years, was set to worsen and that the Federal Reserve might respond with a more aggressive interest rate hike in March than anticipated.

Fears of the number and magnitude of interest rate hikes have kept US stocks mostly in the red since the year began, although Tuesday's rebound also suggested that investors might slowly be coming to terms with such worries.

At the close, the mostly industrial stocks-based Dow Jones index was up 1.2% for the day and down 3.7% for the year.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, rose 1.6% for the day while shedding 6.2% for the year.

Nasdaq, made of highly-valued tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq and Google, led gains, with a 2.5% bump up while remaining down 9.6% for 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack NATO World Google Ukraine Russia Facebook Road Reading Price United States January March Border Stocks Apple Market From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Dow Jones

Recent Stories

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharj ..

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

1 hour ago
 Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

3 hours ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

3 hours ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

3 hours ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>