UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Up 3%, Posts First Back-to-Back Weekly Gain Since COVID-19 Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Wall Street up 3%, Posts First Back-to-Back Weekly Gain Since COVID-19 Shutdown

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes closed up as much as 3 percent on Friday, clinching their first back-to-back weekly gain since the shutdown of US businesses over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 705 points, or 3 percent, at 22,242. For the week, it rose 2.2 percent, adding to last week's 12.7 percent gain.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 74 points, or 2.6 percent at 2,873.  For the week, the S&P 500 rose 3 percent, after last week's 12.

1 percent climb.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 118 points, or 1.4 percent, at 8,650. The Nasdaq rose 6.1 percent for the week, adding to last week's 10.6 percent.

Stocks rallied for a second week in a row after being boosted by optimism over a potential coronavirus treatment and hopes the US economy could reopen fairly soon.

The White House unveiled late on Thursday guidelines that governors of the 50 US states could use in reopening businesses shuttered to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 684,000 Americans and killed nearly 35,000 of them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House New York Stock Exchange Stocks Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

32 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.