Wall Street up 3%, Posts First Back-to-Back Weekly Gain Since COVID-19 Shutdown

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes closed up as much as 3 percent on Friday, clinching their first back-to-back weekly gain since the shutdown of US businesses over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 705 points, or 3 percent, at 22,242. For the week, it rose 2.2 percent, adding to last week's 12.7 percent gain.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 74 points, or 2.6 percent at 2,873. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 3 percent, after last week's 12.

1 percent climb.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 118 points, or 1.4 percent, at 8,650. The Nasdaq rose 6.1 percent for the week, adding to last week's 10.6 percent.

Stocks rallied for a second week in a row after being boosted by optimism over a potential coronavirus treatment and hopes the US economy could reopen fairly soon.

The White House unveiled late on Thursday guidelines that governors of the 50 US states could use in reopening businesses shuttered to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 684,000 Americans and killed nearly 35,000 of them.