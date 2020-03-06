UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street 'will Bounce Back,' Fed Should Cut Rates Again: Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:31 PM

Wall Street 'will bounce back,' Fed should cut rates again: Trump

Wall Street stocks "will bounce back," but the US Federal Reserve should nonetheless cut rates again, President Donald Trump said Friday following the release of a solid employment report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks "will bounce back," but the US Federal Reserve should nonetheless cut rates again, President Donald Trump said Friday following the release of a solid employment report.

"Job numbers are incredible," the president said after new Labor Department data showed the US economy adding 273,000 new jobs in February.

But he told reporters, "The Fed should cut and the Fed should stimulate."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump Job February Stocks Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed gets phone call from British PM

4 minutes ago

IGP Punjab has banned social media's usage for off ..

2 minutes ago

Locusts cause no damage in KP: Agriculture dept

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's doctors not sending medical reports ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price jumps up by Rs 1300, traded at Rs 95,50 ..

2 minutes ago

Mental health important for healthy society: Dr Ya ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.