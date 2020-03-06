Wall Street 'will bounce back,' Fed should cut rates again: Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks "will bounce back," but the US Federal Reserve should nonetheless cut rates again, President Donald Trump said Friday following the release of a solid employment report.

"Job numbers are incredible," the president said after new Labor Department data showed the US economy adding 273,000 new jobs in February.

But he told reporters, "The Fed should cut and the Fed should stimulate."