UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street's Dow Crosses Historic 30,000 Points On Vaccine, Biden Optimism

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:12 PM

Wall Street's Dow Crosses Historic 30,000 Points on Vaccine, Biden Optimism

Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, crossed the historic 30,000 point level the first time ever on Tuesday on optimism over the coronavirus vaccine trials and the White House's consent to the transition of presumed President-elect Joe Biden

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, crossed the historic 30,000 point level the first time ever on Tuesday on optimism over the coronavirus vaccine trials and the White House's consent to the transition of presumed President-elect Joe Biden.

The Dow was up 1.

4 percent at 30,012 points on the New York Stock Exchange at 11:41 a.m. (16:41 GMT). The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, also rose 1.4 percent to 3,628. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, rose almost 1 percent to 11,992.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook White House New York Stock Exchange Stocks Apple Top Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World - UAE Region gains recognition for remark ..

59 seconds ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry boosts ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Add Coronavirus Vaccines to List of Esse ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Envoy to Washington Says Latest US Sanctio ..

47 seconds ago

Seven motorcycle thieves arrested, 5 motorcycles r ..

49 seconds ago

UN rights chief calls on warring parties in Ethiop ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.