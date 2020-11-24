Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, crossed the historic 30,000 point level the first time ever on Tuesday on optimism over the coronavirus vaccine trials and the White House's consent to the transition of presumed President-elect Joe Biden

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, crossed the historic 30,000 point level the first time ever on Tuesday on optimism over the coronavirus vaccine trials and the White House's consent to the transition of presumed President-elect Joe Biden.

The Dow was up 1.

4 percent at 30,012 points on the New York Stock Exchange at 11:41 a.m. (16:41 GMT). The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, also rose 1.4 percent to 3,628. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, rose almost 1 percent to 11,992.