NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday, but a rally in technology stocks still sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 to record highs for a second straight day.

The Dow, the broadest index on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 60 points, or 0.2 percent, at 28,248.

The Nasdaq increased 87 points, or 0.8 percent, to finish at 11,466. It hit a record high of 11,468 earlier.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 12 points, or 0.4 percent, at an all-time high of 3,444.

A rally in technology stocks has led the broader stock market on Wall Street, with the trend continuing on Tuesday despite a lower reading on a key gauge for US consumer sentiment.