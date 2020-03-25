UrduPoint.com
Wall Street's Dow Ends Up Over 2,000 Points Amid US Stimulus Hopes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Wall Street's Dow Ends Up Over 2,000 Points Amid US Stimulus Hopes

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US stocks rallied sharply at Tuesday's close, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index settling up more than 2,000 points, or above 11 percent, on expectations that lawmakers will pass an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 2,113 points, or 11.4 percent, at 20,705. The S&P 500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 9.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 8.1 percent.

