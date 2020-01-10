UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street's Dow Hits 29,000 First Time Ever As US Stocks Continue Rallying

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:48 PM

Wall Street's Dow Hits 29,000 First Time Ever as US Stocks Continue Rallying

Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday hit 29,000 for the first time ever as the bull run in US stocks showed no signs of slowing despite a job expansion slowdown in December

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday hit 29,000 for the first time ever as the bull run in US stocks showed no signs of slowing despite a job expansion slowdown in December.

The Dow, the New York Stock Exchange's broadest equities barometer, was nearly flat at 28,967 by 11:11 a.m. after hitting an all-time high of 29,009 earlier.

The Dow and other major US stock indexes opened Friday higher despite the Labor Department reporting that employment grew by 145,000 jobs last month versus analysts expectations for 164,000 jobs.

Some traders said gains in technology and healthcare stocks helped the market's accelerate.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3 percent at 9,229. It hit a record high of 9,235 earlier.

Wall Street's top barometer, the S&P500 index, rose by 0.2 percent to 3,280. It struck an all-time high of 3,283 earlier.

The S&P500 measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Job New York Stock Exchange December Stocks Market Top Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

25 minutes ago

Govt, opposition to evolve consensus on national i ..

3 minutes ago

Walsh dedicates Windies heroics to his father on d ..

3 minutes ago

Shoigu, Esper Discuss Situation in Middle East in ..

3 minutes ago

More than 0.3 million children to be immunized dur ..

3 minutes ago

Those targeting innocent people not true Muslim: C ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.