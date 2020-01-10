Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday hit 29,000 for the first time ever as the bull run in US stocks showed no signs of slowing despite a job expansion slowdown in December

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday hit 29,000 for the first time ever as the bull run in US stocks showed no signs of slowing despite a job expansion slowdown in December.

The Dow, the New York Stock Exchange's broadest equities barometer, was nearly flat at 28,967 by 11:11 a.m. after hitting an all-time high of 29,009 earlier.

The Dow and other major US stock indexes opened Friday higher despite the Labor Department reporting that employment grew by 145,000 jobs last month versus analysts expectations for 164,000 jobs.

Some traders said gains in technology and healthcare stocks helped the market's accelerate.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3 percent at 9,229. It hit a record high of 9,235 earlier.

Wall Street's top barometer, the S&P500 index, rose by 0.2 percent to 3,280. It struck an all-time high of 3,283 earlier.

The S&P500 measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization.