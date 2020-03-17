NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US stocks on Monday suffered one of their biggest one-day losses ever as Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average index closed down about 3,000 points over fears of a looming recession from the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, fell about 13 percent on Monday to settle at 20,187.

The S&P500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, closed down almost 12 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also slumped about 12 percent.