Wall Street's Dow Jones Closes Down Some 3,000 Points On Fears Of Recession

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US stocks on Monday suffered one of their biggest one-day losses ever as Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average index closed down about 3,000 points over fears of a looming recession from the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, fell about 13 percent on Monday to settle at 20,187.

The S&P500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, closed down almost 12 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also slumped about 12 percent.

