(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday as US stocks fell broadly amid a record high of novel coronavirus infections in California, the technology hub of the United States.

The Dow, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 135 points, or 0.5 percent, at 26,734. It was the index's first decline since the close of July 9.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 0.3 percent at 3,215. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.

7 percent at 10,474.

California recorded its highest number of new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, exceeding 10,000 new cases in one day for the first time. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday rolled back the reopening of the state amid the increasing number of new cases .

The Nasdaq's top three stocks - Apple, microsoft and Google's Alphabet - which together account for about 40 percent of the index, all fell in Thursday's session, reacting to the news from California.