NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US stocks lost more than 7 percent in value on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index alone falling more than 2,000 points - its worst one-day decline since 2008 - after a historic oil price crash and panic selling across markets induced by fears over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 2,014 points, or 7.8 percent, at 23,851. The S&P500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, lost 7.7 percent to close at 2,744. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled down 7.3 percent at 7,951.