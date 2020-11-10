(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average index posted on Monday its biggest one-day gain since June after the reported progress in Pfizer's coronavirus trial vaccine, but technology stocks that favored stay-home activities like e-commerce and video-streaming fell.

The Dow, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 3 percent at 29,157. This was the Dow's biggest percentage gain since June 5.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, rose 1.

1 percent to close at 3,549.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, finished the day down 1.5 percent at 11,713.

Pfizer announced on Monday that a coronavirus vaccine candidate it has developed jointly with BioNTech SE proved more than 90 percent effective in the latest trials. Pfizer also said it expected to produce up to 50 million doses of its vaccine in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.