NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) US stocks tumbled more than 7 percent on Monday, with the key Dow index falling more than 1,800 points, reacting to the tumble in global markets after oil prices collapsed in the aftermath of an expected Saudi-Russian price war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 1,884 points, or 7.3 percent, to 23,790.90 by 9:38 AM ET (12:38 GMT).

The steep plunge triggered a halt to trading for 15 minutes.