Wall Street's Dow Up 1,300 Points On Expectations Of Progress Over Stimulus Bill

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) US stocks were up as much as 7 percent in Tuesday's early trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rising more than 1,300 points on expectations that lawmakers will make progress on a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up more than 1,300 points, or 7 percent, at 19,902 by 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT). The S&P 500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both rose about 6 percent each.

