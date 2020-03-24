US stocks were up as much as 7 percent in Tuesday's early trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rising more than 1,300 points on expectations that lawmakers will make progress on a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package in response to the Covid-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) US stocks were up as much as 7 percent in Tuesday's early trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rising more than 1,300 points on expectations that lawmakers will make progress on a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up more than 1,300 points, or 7 percent, at 19,902 by 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT). The S&P 500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both rose about 6 percent each.