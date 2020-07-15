UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street's Dow Up 2.1% After Decline In New COVID-19 Cases In Tech Hub California

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:40 AM

Wall Street's Dow Up 2.1% After Decline in New COVID-19 Cases in Tech Hub California

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 2 percent, after a drop in novel coronavirus cases in California comforted investors who reacted nervously a day earlier to the closure of all commercial indoor activity in a state that just emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Dow, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 2.1 percent, or 557 points, at 26,643 points.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, closed up 1.

3 percent at 3,197. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled up 1 percent at 10,488, though that gain fell short of the record high streaks set by the index in recent weeks.

Cases in California rose by 7,346, compared with an 8,358 increase a day earlier, stoking investor hopes that infection in the state could be flattening. The update comes a day after California shut down all restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other places of indoor commercial activity. California is the No.1 tech hub of the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Film And Movies New York Stock Exchange United States Hub Stocks All From Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

2 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

4 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

6 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

6 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

6 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.