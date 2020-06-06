(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street jumped Friday after surprise US jobs gains in May signaled recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average index rising 3 percent to top out its best week in two months.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, settled the day up almost 830 points at 27,111 points. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 2.5 percent on the day at 3,192. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished up 2.1 percent at 9,814.