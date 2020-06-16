UrduPoint.com
Wall Street's Dow Up Nearly 3%, Powered By Surge In US Retail Sales

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:14 PM

Wall Street's Dow up Nearly 3%, Powered By Surge in US Retail Sales

Stocks on Wall Street rose sharply on Tuesday, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average rallying nearly 3 percent in early trade after the release of US retail sales numbers for May which widely beat expectations

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street rose sharply on Tuesday, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average rallying nearly 3 percent in early trade after the release of US retail sales numbers for May which widely beat expectations.

The Dow, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 2.9 percent at 26,515 points by 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), fifteen minutes after the open.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, rose 2.6 percent to 3,148, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3 percent to 9,952.

US retail sales jumped 17.7 percent in May, after a record 16.4 percent slump in April due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the Commerce Department said. CNBC reported that the number was sharply higher than the 8 percent rise estimated by economists for May retail sales.

