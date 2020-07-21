UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street's Nasdaq Hits Record High, Outperforming Broader Market On Tech Stocks' Play

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:20 AM

Wall Street's Nasdaq Hits Record High, Outperforming Broader Market on Tech Stocks' Play

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Wall Street's Nasdaq Composite Index hit record highs, rising 2.5 percent to outperform the broader market, as investors bid up shares of major technology stocks from Amazon to Apple on bets that online shopping will continue to outstrip sales at physical stores amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Nasdaq closed up 264 points at 10,767 on Monday after peaking at an all-time high of 10,784. Its top four stocks - Amazon, microsoft, Google's Alphabet and Apple - which together account for about 40 percent of the index, all rallied in Monday's session, responding to bullish forecasts for online retail and their supportive technology for the upcoming earnings season.

The broader market settled flat as positive news on coronavirus vaccine development helped offset the new increases in the number of infections in parts of the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 9 points at 26,681.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 27 points, or 0.8 percent, at 3,252.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology New York Stock Exchange United States Stocks Apple Market All From Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

1 hour ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

25 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.