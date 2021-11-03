UrduPoint.com

Wall Street's Record Run Continues For 3rd Day As US Stimulus Taper Decision Looms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Wall Street's Record Run Continues for 3rd Day as US Stimulus Taper Decision Looms

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Wall Street hit record highs for a third day in a row on Tuesday as investors celebrated sterling third-quarter profits at most publicly-traded American corporations, even as naysayers urged caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely expected tapering of its long-running pandemic-era stimulus.

All three of the major US equity indexes - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - hit all-time highs, extending their peaks since October's last trade on Friday.

The Dow, a blue-chip index which groups mostly industrial stocks, closed up 139 points, or 0.4%, at 36,053 after a record high at 36,089.

The S&P 500, which represents the top 500 US stocks, rose 18 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 4,631 after peaking at 4,635.

The Nasdaq Composite, which groups Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, finished up 54 points, or 0.3%, at 15,650.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook October Stocks Apple Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

2 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.