NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Wall Street hit record highs for a third day in a row on Tuesday as investors celebrated sterling third-quarter profits at most publicly-traded American corporations, even as naysayers urged caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely expected tapering of its long-running pandemic-era stimulus.

All three of the major US equity indexes - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - hit all-time highs, extending their peaks since October's last trade on Friday.

The Dow, a blue-chip index which groups mostly industrial stocks, closed up 139 points, or 0.4%, at 36,053 after a record high at 36,089.

The S&P 500, which represents the top 500 US stocks, rose 18 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 4,631 after peaking at 4,635.

The Nasdaq Composite, which groups Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, finished up 54 points, or 0.3%, at 15,650.