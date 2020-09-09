(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The sell-off in US stocks showed no signs of slowing on Tuesday as Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell more than 4 percent on continuous worries about America's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nasdaq fell 465 points to close at 10,848, losing about 10 percent since last week when it reached record highs above 12,000. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, fell 2.8 percent to close at 3,332, after hitting an all-time high of 3,588 last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US stock indicator, slid 2.3 percent to finish at 27,500, after scaling 29,000 last week.