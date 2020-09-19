UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street's Rout Continues For 3rd Week, With Techs Leading Losses

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Wall Street's Rout Continues for 3rd Week, With Techs Leading Losses

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The rout on Wall Street continued for a third straight week with the technology-laced Nasdaq Composite index leading losses again amid concerns about overvaluation for big tech companies and worries about economic recovery from the COVID-19.

Nasdaq, which lists tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed Friday's trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) down 117 points, or 1.1 percent. It ended a touch lower for the week, adding to the losses of 4.

1 percent and 3.3 percent in two previous weeks.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, fell almost 38 points on the day, or 1.1 percent.  For the week, it slid 0.6 percent, extending the 2.5 percent and 2.3 percent losses in two previous weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NYSE's broadest stock indicator, slumped 245 points, or 0.9 percent, on the day. It ended marginally lower on the week, after the 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent losses in two previous weeks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook New York Stock Exchange Stocks Apple From Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

2 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

1 hour ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

1 hour ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

2 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

1 hour ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.