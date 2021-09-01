UrduPoint.com

Wall Street's S&P 500 Has Best Returns In 5 Months For August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Wall Street's S&P 500 Has Best Returns in 5 Months for August

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Stocks on Wall Street fell on Tuesday but the key S&P 500 index posted its best returns in five months for August as the blue-chip indicator extended a winning streak in place since February.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at 4,523, down 6 points, or 0.1 percent on the day. For the month, the index gained 2.9 percent, its most since a 5.3 percent rise in April. The index has nevertheless risen every month since the start of 2021, except for January, and has returned 20.4 percent on the year.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which includes stocks of technology giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, settled at 15,259, down 7 points or 0.

04 percent.

While Nasdaq was only up for a third month in a row compared to the S&P's seven-month winning streak, the tech bellwether outperformed the blue-chip indicator with its August return, which came in at 4 percent. That was the highest for the Nasdaq since a 5.5 percent return in April. For the year, the Nasdaq was up 18.4 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the NYSE that lists mostly industrial stocks, settled at 35,361, down 39 points or 0.1 percent on the day. The Dow climbed 1.2 percent in August, gaining for a second month in a row. For the year, it was up 15.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Facebook New York Stock Exchange January February April August Stocks Apple Best Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

2 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

1 hour ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

1 hour ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.