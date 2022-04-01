WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Wall Street's leading stocks gauge, the S&P 500 index, fell almost 5% in the first quarter trading that closed on Thursday as economic concerns over soaring US inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict left the market with its worst quarterly loss since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.

The S&P 500 - which groups the top 500 US stocks - closed Thursday's trade down 59 points, or 1.3%, at 4,544. For all of March, it rose 3.8%. But for the first quarter, it fell 4.7% - its biggest decline since the 20% drop in the first quarter of 2020 at the height of market and economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 breakout.