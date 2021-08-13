UrduPoint.com

Wall Street's S&P500 And Dow Extend Record High Streak On Upbeat US Jobs Data

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Wall Street's S&P500 and Dow Extend Record High Streak on Upbeat US Jobs Data

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Wall Street's S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indices extended their record high streak on Thursday after upbeat weekly US jobs data prompted investors to buy aggressively into blue chip and industrial stocks.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, hit an all-time high of 4,461 before settling just shy of that peak at 4,460, for a gain of 12 points or 0.3 percent on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange that lists mostly industrial stocks, also made a historic peak at 35,511 points. It finished the session at 35,500 for a gain of 15 points or 0.04 percent.

Big tech stocks lagged blue chips and industrials as they had since the start of the week as investors exhibit more caution toward them due to what has been cited as overvaluation concerns.

The Nasdaq Composite, which includes tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed up 51 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,816. Unlike the S&P500 and Dow, Nasdaq has not hit a record high all week, peaking on Thursday at an intraday high of 14,824.

Stocks started the week on a sluggish note on worries that resilient jobs growth for July might prompt the Federal Reserve to pull the plug earlier than thought on its $120 billion of monthly stimulus to the economy and markets.

As the week progressed, caution turned into optimism, with investors throwing their lot behind the S&P500 and the Dow Jones, sending them to one record high after another. Friday's weekly update on jobless claims again suggested steady labor market recovery from the pandemic, prompting the flow of more investor Dollars into stocks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook New York Stock Exchange Buy July Stocks Apple Market All From Top Dow Jones Netflix Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

1 hour ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.