NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Wall Street's major stocks indicators, including that of the biggest technology companies, hit record highs on expectations that China will offer more stimulus to lift the second-largest economy from the doldrums of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500, which reflects the performance of the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 0.5 percent at 3,386 on Wednesday after a record high at 3,393.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also hit all-time highs, soaring to 9,838 before closing up 0.5 percent at 9,817.

Wall Street's broadest stock index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, gained 0.

4 percent to finish at 29,348. Prior to Wednesday, the Dow had fallen three days in a row, losing about 1% in all.

Earlier this week, the People's Bank of China cut interest rates by 10 basis points on 200 billion renminbi ($28.6bn) of loans offered via its medium-term lending facility, a key rate for interbank lending.

US investment bank Morgan Stanley estimated on Wednesday that Chinese first-quarter growth could fall as low as 3.5 percent due to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,000 people and infected over 74,000 in China.