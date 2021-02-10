NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Wall Street's tech stocks barometer, the Nasdaq, broke above 14,000 points the first time ever on Tuesday as US equity markets remained broadly positive over President Joe Biden's upcoming economic stimulus plans.

"Stocks are still where everyone wants to be and that probably won't change unless we have a major setback with the stimulus," senior market strategist Ed Moya said, pointing to Nasdaq's four straight days of gains that upheld US equities even as two other key stock indexes - the S&P500 and Dow - trended flat.

Nasdaq, which includes tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, closed up 0.

1 percent at 14,008, after setting an all-time high of 14,045. The index has gained 1 percent since the start of this week, extending last week's 6 percent rise.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled at 3,913, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent this week, after rising 4.7 percent last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest gauge of the New York Stock Exchange, was also barely changed with its close of 31,376. The Dow gained 0.7 percent this week, adding to last week's 3.9 percent gain.