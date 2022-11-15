Walmart lifts outlook on strong earnings but hit by opioid settlement

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :US retailer Walmart saw its earnings top expectations in the third quarter as consumers looked for bargains amid surging inflation, but its numbers were bogged down after a settlement announced Tuesday relating to opioid cases.

The big-box retailer said it "continued to gain market share" in the grocery segment, raising its full-year outlook on strong results despite a challenging environment this year.

Total revenue came in better than expected at $152.8 billion, up 8.7 percent from a year ago.

Walmart also expects that its full-year adjusted profit will decline between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent -- an improvement from earlier estimates.

But its numbers were bogged down by a settlement resolving allegations that it contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to regulate prescriptions at stores.

The deal is set to provide $3.

1 billion to communities nationwide and "require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids," according to a statement by New York Attorney General Letitia James's office.

This came as the opioid crisis in the United States -- causing more than 500,000 deaths over 20 years -- triggered a flurry of lawsuits against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies.

US pharmacy chains CVS Health and Walgreens similarly announced preliminary agreements this month to pay a total of more than $10 billion to resolve opioid claims.

"Pharmacies such as Walmart played an undeniable role" in perpetuating the harm caused by opioids, said James, adding that the settlement is being sent to other states for review and approval.

In a separate statement, Walmart said it "strongly disputes" the allegations but believes the settlement will help communities in the fight against the crisis.