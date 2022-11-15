UrduPoint.com

Walmart Lifts Outlook On Strong Earnings But Hit By Opioid Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Walmart lifts outlook on strong earnings but hit by opioid settlement

US retailer Walmart saw its earnings top expectations in the third quarter as consumers looked for bargains amid surging inflation, but its numbers were bogged down after a settlement announced Tuesday relating to opioid cases

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :US retailer Walmart saw its earnings top expectations in the third quarter as consumers looked for bargains amid surging inflation, but its numbers were bogged down after a settlement announced Tuesday relating to opioid cases.

The big-box retailer said it "continued to gain market share" in the grocery segment, raising its full-year outlook on strong results despite a challenging environment this year.

Total revenue came in better than expected at $152.8 billion, up 8.7 percent from a year ago.

Walmart also expects that its full-year adjusted profit will decline between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent -- an improvement from earlier estimates.

But its numbers were bogged down by a settlement resolving allegations that it contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to regulate prescriptions at stores.

The deal is set to provide $3.

1 billion to communities nationwide and "require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids," according to a statement by New York Attorney General Letitia James's office.

This came as the opioid crisis in the United States -- causing more than 500,000 deaths over 20 years -- triggered a flurry of lawsuits against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies.

US pharmacy chains CVS Health and Walgreens similarly announced preliminary agreements this month to pay a total of more than $10 billion to resolve opioid claims.

"Pharmacies such as Walmart played an undeniable role" in perpetuating the harm caused by opioids, said James, adding that the settlement is being sent to other states for review and approval.

In a separate statement, Walmart said it "strongly disputes" the allegations but believes the settlement will help communities in the fight against the crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

New York United States Market From Share Top Walmart Billion

Recent Stories

House Democratic Caucus Head Says Expects Congress ..

House Democratic Caucus Head Says Expects Congress to Include Ukraine Aid in Yea ..

2 minutes ago
 Israel swears in new parliament as Netanyahu readi ..

Israel swears in new parliament as Netanyahu readies govt

2 minutes ago
 COP27 must put people at heart of its agenda: Sher ..

COP27 must put people at heart of its agenda: Sherry Rehman

5 minutes ago
 Denmark goes to World Cup, but officials stay home ..

Denmark goes to World Cup, but officials stay home

5 minutes ago
 Wray Says FBI Concerned IS, Al-Qaeda Intend to Car ..

Wray Says FBI Concerned IS, Al-Qaeda Intend to Carry Out Terror Attacks on US So ..

5 minutes ago
 US Judge Dismisses Family Inheritance Lawsuit Agai ..

US Judge Dismisses Family Inheritance Lawsuit Against Trump Initiated by His Nie ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.