Walmart Q3 earnings surge to $3.3 bn, beating expectations

Retail giant Walmart saw profits surge in the latest quarter on an explosion in online sales and a boost from Indian retailer Flipkart, according to results released Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Retail giant Walmart saw profits surge in the latest quarter on an explosion in online sales and a boost from Indian retailer Flipkart, according to results released Thursday.

Net income jumped more than 92 percent to nearly $3.3 billion in the three months ended October 31 compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported.

Total revenue rose 2.5 percent or $3.1 billion, to $128 billion.