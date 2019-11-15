Walmart Q3 Earnings Surge To $3.3 Bn, Beating Expectations
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:37 PM
Retail giant Walmart saw profits surge in the latest quarter on an explosion in online sales and a boost from Indian retailer Flipkart, according to results released Thursday
Net income jumped more than 92 percent to nearly $3.3 billion in the three months ended October 31 compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported.
Total revenue rose 2.5 percent or $3.1 billion, to $128 billion.