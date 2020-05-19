Walmart reports higher profits on surge in online sales

Walmart reported increased first-quarter profits Tuesday following a surge in e-commerce sales for groceries and essential items from consumers stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Walmart reported increased first-quarter profits Tuesday following a surge in e-commerce sales for groceries and essential items from consumers stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's biggest retailer said US e-commerce sales jumped a staggering 74 percent in the quarter ending April 30.

Profits rose 3.9 percent to $4.0 billion on an 8.6 percent increase in revenues to $134.6 billion.