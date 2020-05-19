UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walmart Reports Higher Profits On Surge In Online Sales

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

Walmart reports higher profits on surge in online sales

Walmart reported increased first-quarter profits Tuesday following a surge in e-commerce sales for groceries and essential items from consumers stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Walmart reported increased first-quarter profits Tuesday following a surge in e-commerce sales for groceries and essential items from consumers stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's biggest retailer said US e-commerce sales jumped a staggering 74 percent in the quarter ending April 30.

Profits rose 3.9 percent to $4.0 billion on an 8.6 percent increase in revenues to $134.6 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World April From Walmart Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

19 minutes ago

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says name of Shehbaz Sharif is like ..

21 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 353 points ..

3 minutes ago

Fire erupts at quarantine center, no loss of life ..

16 minutes ago

SOPs to be implemented with true spirit, stern act ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.