UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walmart Sells UK Supermarket Asda For 6.8bn

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Walmart sells UK supermarket Asda for 6.8bn

US retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British supermarket chain Asda to two UK firms for 6.8 billion ($8.7 billion, 7.4 billion euros), they announced Friday

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British supermarket chain Asda to two UK firms for 6.8 billion ($8.7 billion, 7.4 billion Euros), they announced Friday.

The Issa brothers, who run petrol stations and food outlets worldwide, have joined with private equity firm TDR Capital to purchase Asda which last year regulators blocked from merging with British supermarket group Sainsbury's.

While the UK groups are acquiring a majority stake in Asda, Walmart will retain an investment and have a seat on the new board, the statement added.

"I'm delighted that Walmart will retain a significant financial stake... and will continue as a strategic partner," said Judith McKenna, CEO of Walmart International.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol United Kingdom From Walmart Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee continues bullish trend

4 minutes ago

Civilians Bearing Brunt of Conflict in Nagorno-Kar ..

4 minutes ago

EU Wants to See Inclusive Dialogue in Belarus, Hop ..

22 seconds ago

Kashmir under Indian siege knocking at world's con ..

23 seconds ago

Police register 444 cases, detain 449 criminals la ..

25 seconds ago

Work on Islamabad Expressway 'Gulberg-Rawat' secti ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.