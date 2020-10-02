Walmart sells UK supermarket Asda for 6.8bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British supermarket chain Asda to two UK firms for 6.8 billion ($8.7 billion, 7.4 billion euros), they announced Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British supermarket chain Asda to two UK firms for 6.8 billion ($8.7 billion, 7.4 billion Euros), they announced Friday.

The billionaire Issa brothers, who run petrol stations and food outlets worldwide, have joined with private equity firm TDR Capital to purchase Asda, which last year regulators blocked from merging with British supermarket group Sainsbury's.

While the UK groups are acquiring a majority stake in Asda, Walmart will retain an investment and have a seat on the new board, the statement added.

"I'm delighted that Walmart will retain a significant financial stake... and will continue as a strategic partner," said Judith McKenna, CEO of Walmart International.

Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa said "Asda's performance through the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the fundamental strength and resilience of the business".

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in the first half of next year.