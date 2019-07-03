UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walmart To Invest 8 Bln Yuan In Logistics, Supply Chains In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:46 PM

Walmart to invest 8 bln yuan in logistics, supply chains in China

Global retail giant Walmart has decided to invest around 8 billion yuan (about 1.17 billion U.S. dollars) in the next decade to upgrade its logistics and supply chains in the Chinese market

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Global retail giant Walmart has decided to invest around 8 billion Yuan (about 1.17 billion U.S. Dollars) in the next decade to upgrade its logistics and supply chains in the Chinese market.

The new investment will be used for building or upgrading over 10 distribution centers to boost online and offline business to meet demands from Chinese customers for fresh goods and convenient services, according to Ryan McDaniel, senior vice president of supply chain for Walmart China.

The company opened a 700-million yuan perishable distribution center in south China in March, the company's largest single investment in its 23-year operation in China.

The center is able to deal with over 4,000 types of goods that need to be stored at freezing, chilled or constant temperatures, and has supported more than 100 outlets in south China's Guangdong and Guangxi.

The investment plan came after China released a revised list of industries that encourage foreign investment.

Logistics of ordinary goods, cold chain logistics for fresh agricultural goods and special medicine were fields among the list.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Company March Market From Walmart Billion

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Zaabi delivers UAE’s statement at 41st ..

18 minutes ago

Syria Ready to Hold 1st Constitutional Committee T ..

36 seconds ago

OIC condemns the terrorist suicide attack in Inate ..

20 minutes ago

Foreign students from 26 countries reach NUST to a ..

23 minutes ago

Chinese companies want to introduce contemporary t ..

38 seconds ago

Abdul Razak Dawood invites Chinese investors to ex ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.