Wang Zihai Elected As PCJCCI President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese business leader Wang Zihai was elected unopposed as the president of Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry, whereas Ehsan Choudhry and Muhammad Sarfraz Butt were elected as senior vice president and vice president of the body, respectively.

It was announced by the Election Commissioner at 7th Annual General Meeting of the PCJCCI, held with the outgoing president SM Naveed in the chair, here at the PCJCCI officers on Thursday.

According to the election results for the year 2021-2022, five new members have been elected on the vacant seats of Executive Committee. The newly elected Executive Committee Members include Muhammad Sarfraz Butt, CEO Faraz Enterprises, Ehsan Choudhry from Cagrow, Muhammad Idress from Mumtaz Mahal Textile Processing Mills (Pvt) Limited, Col (retd) Engr M Ashraf Rana from SMT Steel Industries, Jahangir Ahmed from Shermir Global (Pvt) Limited.

Wang Zihai, in a press statement, acknowledged the massive positive developments under the presidentship of SM Naveed. "It is due to the capable leadership of Mr SM Naveed that today PCJCCI has achieved high targets and now heading towards the bigger goals," Wang Zihai said and strongly affirmed that due to his prominent position in the Chinese business community, he would utilise all his business relations and expertise for the progress of the chamber.

