Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Waqar Bakhtawari elected as President CCCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Renowned business and social personality Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday elected as president of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) for the year 2022-23.

Various business and public circles have expressed their happiness on the election of Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari as the PresidentChakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry,and have reiterated that Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari will play an unparalleled role for the business community of Chakwal while maintaining his tradition.

In Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry annual elections for 2022-23, Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari was elected president unopposed, Umar Sami senior vice president and Ahmad Farooqui vice president.

The newly elected president of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce Waqar Zafar Bakhtavari said that he should soon announce his vision for the development of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the welfare of traders.

Waqar Bakhtavari said that there are numerous opportunities for industrial and economic activities in Chakwal, which can be worked on to bring industrial revolution in Chakwal.

He said that Chakwal city is located at a very important place from where every city of Pakistan is connected and the development of business and industry here is of utmost importance.

He said that he along with his team will implement his vision and play his unparalleled role in the development of the Chamber.

On this occasion, the newly elected president of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce said said that by using his skills, he will increase the honor and dignity of businessmen and make them role models in the society.

He said that there are unlimited tourism opportunities in Chakwal which need to be developed.

Inspite of the most important geographical location, industrial estate has not yet been established, the water of the dam constructed in Chakwal needs to be utilized and many new dams can be build to create an agricultural revolution in Chakwal.

Former presidents of Qazi Muhammad Akbar, Khawaja Arif, Khurram Kamran, Shahzad Saadat, Haji Nazir Sultan, Malik Ghulam Murtaza, Noor Sultan Hafeez Anjum, Aamir Najeeb Bhutta congratulated the newly elected officials and hoped that they would promote industrial and commercial activities in Chakwal.

