Waqas Hanif appointed Additional Commissioner-IR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Waqas Hanif, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR), Corporate Tax Office (CTO), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Thursday, Waqas Hanif has relinquished the charge of the post Secretary, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Cell, Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.

He assumed the charge of the post.