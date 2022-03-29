Warming to Remain Only Hope for EU If It Makes Gazprom Turn Off Taps - Russian Envoy to EU

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) If Europe, by its behavior, forces Gazprom to turn off the taps, it will only have to hope for warming and the search for alternatives, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday.

Moscow did not say it "turns off the taps" by converting payments into rubles for gas, it intends to suggest how to pay in rubles, how to transfer and exchange Euros into rubles.

"If, by their behavior, they really force Gazprom to turn on the valve, then they will only have to hope, firstly, for gradual warming after all, spring comes to Europe, and, secondly, that before next winter they will solve this problem somehow," Chizhov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.