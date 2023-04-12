Warren Buffet Says More Bank Failures in US to Come But Depositors Can Feel Safe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US billionaire investor and head of the multinational conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffet said on Wednesday that the United States is not through with bank failures, but depositors can feel safe following a chain of bank collapses earlier this Spring.

"We are not over with bank failures, but depositors haven't had a crisis," Buffet said in an interview with CNBC. "Banks go bust. But depositors aren't going to be hurt."

Americans should not be panicking over a "dumb" decision by some bank managers because nobody is going to lose money on a deposit in a US bank, Buffet said.

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed and the Signature Bank declared bankruptcy two days later, shaking up the banking and financial sectors for a possible run on the banks and a collapse.

US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to fold since the 2008 financial crisis. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and with poor risk management, among other factors.

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said reforms to tighten financial regulations were in order.