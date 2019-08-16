UrduPoint.com
Warsaw Says Yet To Decide On Participation In US-Led Persian Gulf Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:55 PM

Warsaw Says Yet to Decide on Participation in US-Led Persian Gulf Mission

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Poland believes that the possible creation of a US-led maritime security mission in the Persian Gulf is justified but has not yet expressed its willingness to join in as it is waiting for a final decision on the matter, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ewa Suwara told Sputnik on Friday.

"From our perspective, these actions [on creating the mission] are justified. We are in favor of strengthening the Euro-Atlantic relationship," Suwara said, adding that "Poland has not yet expressed its desire to support these possible actions.

"

She stressed there was a need to wait for a final decision on the issue, adding that "consultations with the United States and European allies are underway."

The United States has been trying to build a coalition to secure maritime security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which one-third of all seaborne petroleum passes, after several attacks on oil tankers and the capture of a UK commercial ship by Iran.

More Stories From Business

