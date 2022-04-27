UrduPoint.com

Warsaw To Ask EU To Impose 25-35% Duties On Gas, Oil Imports From Russia - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Warsaw to Ask EU to Impose 25-35% Duties on Gas, Oil Imports From Russia - Prime Minister

Warsaw will appeal to the European Commission with a request to introduce duties on gas and oil imports from Russia in the amount of 25-35%, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Warsaw will appeal to the European Commission with a request to introduce duties on gas and oil imports from Russia in the amount of 25-35%, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"Poland will submit a request to the European Commission for the introduction of EU tariffs ranging from 25% to 35% on Russian oil, gas and coal.

Those who comply with the embargo will have to pay for more expensive liquefied gas or oil from other sources. Therefore, it is quite fair that the import of Russian energy sources should become much more expensive," Morawiecki told German newspaper Bild.

The prime minister added said that the embargo is not enough, it is also necessary to prevent Moscow from selling oil at a discount to other countries, for example, India.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Import Moscow Russia German Oil Warsaw Poland Gas From

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minis ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minister

31 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari meets prime minister; political situa ..

Asif Zardari meets prime minister; political situation discussed

31 seconds ago
 Deputy Speaker NA for addressing gas issue on prio ..

Deputy Speaker NA for addressing gas issue on priority basis

32 seconds ago
 House of Utility Stores Corporation official attac ..

House of Utility Stores Corporation official attacked with hand grenade

35 seconds ago
 All Pakistan basketball tourney from May 30

All Pakistan basketball tourney from May 30

37 seconds ago
 Boeing reports $1.2 bn loss on 777X delay, Russia ..

Boeing reports $1.2 bn loss on 777X delay, Russia costs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.