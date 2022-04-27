Warsaw to Ask EU to Impose 25-35% Duties on Gas, Oil Imports From Russia - Prime Minister

Warsaw will appeal to the European Commission with a request to introduce duties on gas and oil imports from Russia in the amount of 25-35%, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Warsaw will appeal to the European Commission with a request to introduce duties on gas and oil imports from Russia in the amount of 25-35%, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"Poland will submit a request to the European Commission for the introduction of EU tariffs ranging from 25% to 35% on Russian oil, gas and coal.

Those who comply with the embargo will have to pay for more expensive liquefied gas or oil from other sources. Therefore, it is quite fair that the import of Russian energy sources should become much more expensive," Morawiecki told German newspaper Bild.

The prime minister added said that the embargo is not enough, it is also necessary to prevent Moscow from selling oil at a discount to other countries, for example, India.