WASA adds 5 news machines to its fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has added five new modern machines to its fleet to enhance the speed and efficiency of its sewerage cleaning operation.

WASA Managing Director Aamer Aziz said that the news machines would help clean manholes and sewer lines of diameters of 9 inches to 90 inches in the depth of 35 feet.

The machines are expected to expedite the ongoing sewer cleaning drive across the city, he added.

He said that the operation staff was actively cleaning sewer lines daily to complete the maintenance of all small and large sewer lines before the upcoming monsoon season.

The new machines would also help improve drainage services during the rainy season in addition to providing relief to citizens from water logging issues, he added.