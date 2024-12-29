Open Menu

WASA Adds 5 News Machines To Its Fleet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 09:10 PM

WASA adds 5 news machines to its fleet

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has added five new modern machines to its fleet to enhance the speed and efficiency of its sewerage cleaning operation.

WASA Managing Director Aamer Aziz said that the news machines would help clean manholes and sewer lines of diameters of 9 inches to 90 inches in the depth of 35 feet.

The machines are expected to expedite the ongoing sewer cleaning drive across the city, he added.

He said that the operation staff was actively cleaning sewer lines daily to complete the maintenance of all small and large sewer lines before the upcoming monsoon season.

The new machines would also help improve drainage services during the rainy season in addition to providing relief to citizens from water logging issues, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water All From

Recent Stories

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

30 minutes ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

45 minutes ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

60 minutes ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

2 hours ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

2 hours ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

3 hours ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

4 hours ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business