WASA Directed To Complete Development Schemes At The Earliest
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Special Secretary Housing Punjab Tayyab Fareed has directed Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete its development schemes on war-footing as the provision of much-needed relief to the masses was top priority of the government.
During a visit to WASA Faisalabad, he reviewed development schemes under the Urban Flood Package and visited proposed project sites at Main Channel-I on Jail Road, Lasani Road, Millat Road and Iqbal Stadium.
He highlighted that providing efficient drainage and water supply services during urban flooding is the top priority for Punjab government. He directed WASA officials to ensure completion of working papers for all proposed schemes and submit these documents to the Housing Department for approval.
He said that completion of these projects would significantly eliminate drainage issues during heavy rains in the city.
Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said that WASA was taking all possible measures to address water supply and drainage challenges in Faisalabad. He said that several development schemes had been prepared and their paperwork was finalized and they were waiting for approval from the Housing Department. Work on these projects would be commenced soon after their approval, he added.
Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza and others were also present on the occasion.
