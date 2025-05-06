WASA Launches Rs.4b Sewerage Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched various development schemes for upgradation of sewerage system with an estimated cost of Rs.4 billion under Annual Development Program.
During a meeting, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz has directed immediate completion of developmental works to upgrade outdated sewerage infrastructure in the city and said that leading engineering consultancy NESPAK has been hired to monitor construction quality and ensure timely execution.
He said that the eight major development schemes would be executed to address longstanding sewerage issues in various areas across both eastern and western parts of the city.
On the eastern side, improvements would be carried out in Madina Town, Shams Abad, Samanabad, Masoodabad, Nawaban Wala, and Sakhi Sarwar Abad. These schemes would include enhancement of sewerage system and increase in pumping capacity at disposal stations.
Similarly, on the western side, major upgrades would take place in Millat Town, Civil Lines, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Gulberg, Usman Town and surrounding areas. These development schemes would include installation of new sewerage system in Chak 235/R-B Niamoana, Nithri and adjacent localities in addition to the procurement of new machinery to improve the drainage system, he added.
He further said that additional areas set for upgrades included Shadab Colony, Muhammad Pura, Badar Colony, Darul Ehsan Town, Talianwala, Jhang Road and Narwala Road.
He said that the concerned directors had been instructed to ensure immediate start of construction whereas NESPAK would supervise all activities to maintain standards.
The upgraded system is expected to improve drainage and sewerage services for the residents in affected zones, he added.
