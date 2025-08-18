WASA Officials Directed To Immediate Repair Pumping Machinery
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 10:36 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed the WASA officials to ensure immediate repair of pumping machinery at PS-34 Disposal Station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed the WASA officials to ensure immediate repair of pumping machinery at PS-34 Disposal Station.
He paid a visit to PS-34 Disposal Station and directed that all pumping machinery should be repaired without delay to ensure uninterrupted drainage services. He said that the pumps which are currently out-of-order must be made operational immediately to provide maximum relief to the citizens who are facing sewerage problems. He said that pumping machinery at PS-34 should be run at full capacity to resolve the sewerage issues of Samanabad and adjoining areas.
He made it clear that negligence in keeping the machinery operational would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He said that provision of quality sewerage and drainage facilities to the public is top priority of WASA and all available resources would be utilized for this purpose. He directed that during ongoing monsoon season, all pumping machinery must remain fully functional so that drainage after rainfall can be completed swiftly and effectively.
Deputy Managing Director Services Ikramullah Chaudhry, Deputy Director Operations Nauman Noor and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair
More Stories From Business
-
Capital market development key to sustainable economic growth: SBP Governor4 minutes ago
-
WASA officials directed to immediate repair pumping machinery3 minutes ago
-
Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Key Diary” launched at ICCI2 hours ago
-
Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 152 hours ago
-
Price of gold surge by Rs1,500 per tola to reach Rs 357,7002 hours ago
-
PDWP approves development schemes worth Rs. 15.765b2 hours ago
-
Swedish Ambassador, Jam Kamal discuss bilateral trade, investment opportunities2 hours ago
-
CCP approves ‘Nippon Express’ acquisition in TCS logistics2 hours ago
-
Ministerial meeting on food security and agriculture cooperation held in Tehran2 hours ago
-
PPPA pledges to contribute to economic revival3 hours ago
-
PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July4 hours ago
-
CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders4 hours ago