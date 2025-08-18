Open Menu

WASA Officials Directed To Immediate Repair Pumping Machinery

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 10:36 PM

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed the WASA officials to ensure immediate repair of pumping machinery at PS-34 Disposal Station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed the WASA officials to ensure immediate repair of pumping machinery at PS-34 Disposal Station.

He paid a visit to PS-34 Disposal Station and directed that all pumping machinery should be repaired without delay to ensure uninterrupted drainage services. He said that the pumps which are currently out-of-order must be made operational immediately to provide maximum relief to the citizens who are facing sewerage problems. He said that pumping machinery at PS-34 should be run at full capacity to resolve the sewerage issues of Samanabad and adjoining areas.

He made it clear that negligence in keeping the machinery operational would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that provision of quality sewerage and drainage facilities to the public is top priority of WASA and all available resources would be utilized for this purpose. He directed that during ongoing monsoon season, all pumping machinery must remain fully functional so that drainage after rainfall can be completed swiftly and effectively.

Deputy Managing Director Services Ikramullah Chaudhry, Deputy Director Operations Nauman Noor and others were also present on the occasion.

