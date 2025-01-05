WASA Recovered Record Revenue Of Rs342m In December
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Revenue Directorates of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered record revenue of Rs.342 million during December 2024.
Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said in a statement here on Sunday that during November 2024, WASA teams had recovered Rs.340 million while the revenue recovery in December surpassed the previous record by Rs.2 million. He appreciated the performance of WASA recovery teams who performed their duties efficiently under supervision of Deputy Managing Director (Admin) Shoaib Rasheed, Revenue Directors Muhammad Iqbal Malik and Shehryar Hassan.
He said that constant efforts of WASA teams during last several months had led to substantial improvements in revenue collection which would help reduce WASA deficit gradually. If this strategy continued, WASA was expected to achieve a stable financial position by the next fiscal year, he added.
He said that Revenue Directorates were specifically directed to enhance revenue recovery. Hence, Directors Revenue East Shehryar Hassan and Revenue West Muhammad Iqbal Malik implemented the directives with special focus on motivating field staff to ensure daily collections from defaulters. Their efforts culminated in the historic recovery during December, he added.
He urged WASA customers to pay dues and monthly bills immediately so that it could enhance quality of water supply and sanitation services.
He also warned that non-payment of dues and monthly bills could lead to the detachment of services. Hence, the consumers should avoid inconvenience by ensuring timely bill payments, he added.
