WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered Rs.9 million from its chronic defaulters in addition to detaching their 318 water-supply and sewerage connections during December 2024.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Thursday that the Revenue Directorates were directed to intensify efforts against defaulters and ensure 100 percent recovery of WASA dues.

Therefore, Revenue Directors Muhammad Iqbal Malik and Sheharyar Hassan led their teams by launching vigorous campaign and effective actions.

He said that during December 2024, the East Revenue Directorate recovered more than Rs.5 million and disconnected 190 connections whereas the West Revenue Directorate recovered Rs.4.02 million and detached 128 connections.

He said that that strict action was being taken against defaulters without any discrimination. He urged the consumers to pay their outstanding dues and monthly bills on-time so that WASA could improve its services in the future.